Reviewing Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prologis and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 4 11 1 2.81 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $134.24, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

This table compares Prologis and Bimini Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.02 billion 11.99 $3.06 billion $3.42 30.42 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -2.44

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43% Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65%

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats Bimini Capital Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

