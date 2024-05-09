iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Position Lessened by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $51,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,308. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.