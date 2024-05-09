Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,309,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

