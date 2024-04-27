Truist Financial Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $167.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

