Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:CG opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

