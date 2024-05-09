Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Mkm

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.30. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Laird Superfood Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LSF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Laird Superfood has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laird Superfood

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,569.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 56,211 shares of company stock worth $153,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

