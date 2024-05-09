Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.4 %

DHI opened at $147.75 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

