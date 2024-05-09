JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.16.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 102,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7,902.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 921.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 401,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,557 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 250.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.6% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 103,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.