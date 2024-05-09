JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of AMJ stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.16.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
