Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.