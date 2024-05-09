5,209 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

