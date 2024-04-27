StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

