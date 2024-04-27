First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

