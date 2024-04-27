TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric W. Schreck acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $80,023. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

