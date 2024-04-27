TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
