Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 42394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

