National Pension Service Buys 24,328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $548,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.62. 550,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,175. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.23. The company has a market cap of $423.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,688 shares of company stock worth $395,722,487 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

