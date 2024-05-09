Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 2,586,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,379. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

