MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-1.19 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-1.190 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $127.33. 207,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,786. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,776 shares of company stock worth $6,226,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

