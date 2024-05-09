BitShares Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $106,546.48 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000991 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000867 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,359,752 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

