Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

