The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 694,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,598. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

