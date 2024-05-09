Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 5,043,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Wedbush upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.