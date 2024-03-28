WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

