Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KMP.UN
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.