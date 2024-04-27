Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.27 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$20.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

