Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 1,211,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,363. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPR. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

