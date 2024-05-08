DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.55 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.