Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,208. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

