Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Flywire’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Flywire Trading Down 22.1 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 1,677,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. Flywire has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

