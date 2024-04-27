Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

