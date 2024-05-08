eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 191,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

