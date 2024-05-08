5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Announces Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.