5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Announces Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of FPLSF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.
5N Plus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.