Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 424,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,921. Atkore has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

