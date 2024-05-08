Family Asset Management LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $114.43. 279,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,077. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

