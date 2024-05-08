Family Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,928 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

