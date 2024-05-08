Roger Sharp Purchases 6,000 Shares of Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) insider Roger Sharp bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.48 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,880.00 ($33,695.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.49.

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and Europe, Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

