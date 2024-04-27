Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
Shares of PBAM opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Private Bancorp of America
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.