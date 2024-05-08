Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

