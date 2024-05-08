Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

