Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $35.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

