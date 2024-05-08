GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $131.36 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $131.90. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

