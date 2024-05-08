The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $216.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

