UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

