Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after buying an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.