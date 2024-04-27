Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
