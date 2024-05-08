Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.01.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

