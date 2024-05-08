Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($516.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knife River Trading Down 3.4 %

Knife River stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 189,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,750. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.