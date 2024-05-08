Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 3,236,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

