Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after buying an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,291,000 after buying an additional 122,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $184.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

