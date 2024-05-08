Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion. Datadog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

Shares of DDOG traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 6,928,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 973.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.58.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

