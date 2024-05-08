Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN remained flat at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

