Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

